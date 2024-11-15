Celebrating 240th anniversary: Al-Sulaymaniyah plants 240 Narwand trees to honor Kurdish heritage

2024-11-15 18:48:38 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Friday,Al-Sulaymaniyah Municipality in the Kurdistan Region launched a symbolicinitiative to celebrate the city's 240th anniversary, planting 240 Eucalyptus (Narwand)trees around Azadi Park Square in the city center.

In celebration of this historicoccasion, the municipality stated that “the initiative seeks to enhance thecity's beauty, connect current generations with its rich history, and reinforceits cultural identity with a distinctive artistic touch on a key landmark.”

The municipality affirmed that “theinitiative is part of a larger plan to develop public spaces and showcase Al-Sulaymaniyahas a cultural and civilizational hub for both visitors and residents,” notingthat “the Narwand tree symbolizes Kurdish heritage, combining beauty andsimplicity to reflect the city's local identity.”

Founded 240 years ago,Al-Sulaymaniyah is now one of the key cities in the Kurdistan Region, renownedfor its historical legacy and cultural significance, alongside Halabja, Duhok,and the capital, Erbil.