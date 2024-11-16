President Barzani to attend officer graduation ceremony in al-Sulaymaniyah

2024-11-16 09:30:28 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Kurdish President, Nechirvan Barzani, is scheduled to visit al-Sulaymaniyah on Saturday to attend the graduation ceremony of the fourth cohort of officer cadets at the Qalachwalan Military Academy.

Shafaq News correspondent reported that the ceremony will take place at 10:00 a.m., with President Barzani and Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani in attendance, along with the families of the graduating cadets.

This event marks the culmination of the military academy's efforts in preparing and training a new generation of officers capable of serving the Kurdistan Region.

The Qalachwalan Military Academy is one of the Region's prominent academic institutions, dedicated to training and qualifying officers.