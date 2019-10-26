Home › Iraq News › Video: More than 20 Killed as Protests grip Iraq

2019/10/26 | 11:35



At least 21 people have been killed in Iraq, with protesters back on the streets sceptical about a government promise to introduce sweeping economic reforms.



Demonstrators are calling for Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi to resign.



They say he is not doing enough to tackle high levels of unemployment and corruption.



Al Jazeera’s Natasha reports from Baghdad.



























