Parliament confirms continuing work, denying evacuation of its structures

2019/10/26 | 19:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The media department of Parliament in a statement said that some media and social networking sites circulated on Saturday news that the evacuation of the House of Representatives," adding that "while the media department in the parliament categorically deny such news. It affirms that the council has functioned normally and that its staff left after the official working hours of the council."He added, "We would like to point out that the work in the House of Representatives is continuing on Sunday normally and that is a normal time as usual for all employees of the Council."
