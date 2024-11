Al-Mashhadani: Holy Karbala Governorate was and still is the focus of attention of Iraqis and the world

Al-Mashhadani: Holy Karbala Governorate was and still is the focus of attention of Iraqis and the world

2024-11-17 18:05:28 - From: Iraqi News Agency

Al-Mashhadani: Holy Karbala Governorate was and still is the focus of attention of Iraqis and the world