Home › kurdistan 24 › ISIS leader Baghdadi reportedly killed in US raid in Syria

ISIS leader Baghdadi reportedly killed in US raid in Syria

2019/10/27 | 10:05



US media cited various anonymous sources who suggested an operation took place in Idlib but did not verify if the Islamic State leader was dead.



“The final confirmation is pending while DNA and biometric testing is conducted,” CNN reported, citing a US defense official.



Two Iranian officials and two Iraqi security sources told Reuters that Tehran and Baghdad were informed of Baghdadi’s death, respectively.



Reuters also said the terror group’s leader was killed along with his bodyguard and two wives.



The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said nine people believed to be Islamic State members were killed in Idlib.



Baghdadi has been mistakenly reported dead several times over the past years.



