Five ISIS members killed in airstrike, west of Kirkuk

2019/10/27 | 15:00



In remarks, the source said that the airstrike was conducted overnight on Saturday, west of Kirkuk, depending on previous information on the militants hideout.



However, the source added that it was not clear whether the raid was carried out by the coalition or Iraqi aircrafts.



Meanwhile, other news reports said that the coalition fighters jets bombarded the jihadists in western Kirkuk.



