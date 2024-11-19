Kurdistan Region suspends passenger movement at Ibrahim al-Khalil crossing for 48 hours

2024-11-19 21:20:30 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/Passenger movement will stop for 48 hoursstarting from midnight, as part of the general population census procedures inIraq, responsible source at the Ibrahim al-Khalil border crossing, in Duhokprovince, with Turkey reported.

The source told Shafaq News that this measure does notaffect commercial activities, as “the movement of commercial trucks through thecrossing will continue normally without any interruptions."

These measures are part of a comprehensive government planaimed at facilitating the census process and ensuring its smooth conduct whileminimizing unnecessary travel during this period.

Yesterday, Iraq’s High-Security Committee for the PopulationCensus announced that a curfew will run “from midnight on November 19-20 tomidnight on November 21-22, covering the Kurdistan Region.”

Exceptions had been made to statistical Offices in Baghdadand across all provinces, enumerators, subdistrict and village heads and theirassistants, supervisors, monitors, authorized journalists, and media personnelwith badges from the Iraqi Communications and Media Commission, as well asbakeries, airports, border crossings, and UN agencies.