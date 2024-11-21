Forgotten by the census: Delays spark concern in Duhok’s Rezgari Complex

2024-11-21 20:03:21 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The population censusat Rezgari Complex in Kurdistan Region's Duhok, home to over 650 Gypsyfamilies, faces significant delays due to technical issues and inadequateresources, sparking concerns among its residents.

“Only 150 out of 650 families havebeen registered since the process began yesterday morning,” Younis Taher, thecomplex’s chief, revealed on Thursday.

“Initially, the field census teamconsisted of just two members, with two more added later, but progress remainssluggish. The registration tablets malfunctioned, further delaying theprocess,” Taher explained, adding, “Despite these setbacks, residents havecomplied fully with instructions, staying in their homes and waiting for theirturn.”

Taher emphasized, “All residentspossess valid ID cards and legal documents. We urge the Kurdistan RegionalGovernment (KRG) to intervene immediately, resolve these technical issues, andensure fair and systematic completion of the census.”

Gypsies in Iraq

Gypsies, with roots in Iraq datingback to the sixth century, have long faced marginalization. In the KurdistanRegion, they identify as Kurds and share a history of persecution, particularlyduring Saddam Hussein’s Anfal Campaign, which displaced thousands.

Efforts to integrate Gypsies intosociety include calls for infrastructure improvements, better access toeducation and healthcare, and ID cards free from ethnic labels.

Census 2024

Iraq’s 2024 population census,launched on November 20, is the first comprehensive survey in decades, aimingto gather accurate demographic data for policy and resource allocation.

The census is expected to documentIraq’s population at around 44.42 million, with projections of reaching 50.06million by 2029.