Home › kurdistan 24 › KRG: Baghdadi death significant, but fight against ISIS not over

2019/10/29 | 09:45



In a statement released on Monday, KRG spokesperson Jotiar Adil said Baghdadi’s death is important but “does not signal the end of the [terror] group.”



“The catalysts behind the emergence of the extremist group remain unaddressed,” the statement read, as such, the KRG calls on the Federal Government of Iraq and all concerned parties “to increase efforts to prevent the re-emergence of the violent terrorist organizations.”



The statement comes following a US raid in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib on Saturday night, where Baghdadi was killed.



“Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead,” US President Donald Trump said at the White House hours after the successful operation.



Adil, meanwhile, highlighted the efforts of the Kurdistan Region’s Peshmerga forces who “were the first to succeed in the battle against ISIS and retake territory” the extremist group occupied when it emerged in 2014.



The spokesperson “reaffirmed the commitment of the Kurdistan Regional Government to the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS and to the continued confrontation of extremist ideologies in the region.”



