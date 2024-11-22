Kurdistan’s Duhok to complete population census by midnight

2024-11-22 14:35:28 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The population census process in Duhok, Kurdistan Region, is nearing completion, the head of theprovince's Statistics Directorate, Jiavan Abdul-Razzaq, announced on Friday.

Abdul-Razzaq told Shafaq News, "Theprocess is nearly complete and will finish tonight," adding, "Nocitizen has been excluded from registration."

Regarding families not yet visitedby census teams, the official urged citizens to "call hotline 567"but advised them to "check if enumerators are in their area beforecalling," due to high demand.

On technical issues, the province'sStatistics Directorate explained, “Most issues with the census tablets havebeen resolved, with malfunctioning devices replaced…The remaining areas are incentral Duhok, and the process is expected to conclude by midnight.”

Iraq's population census process,which started on November 20, will conclude tonight. This census marks thefirst such undertaking since 1987, when all provinces participated. A census in1997 excluded the Kurdistan Region. For decades, Iraq relied on unofficialestimates from research centers, with the Planning Ministry estimating thepopulation at over 42 million in 2022.