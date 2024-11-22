Leader Barzani addresses regional security issues with former Turkish FM

2024-11-22 20:20:30 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Kurdistan Democratic Party’s (KDP)leader, Masoud Barzani, and former Turkish Foreign Minister, Ahmet Davutoglu,discussed ongoing events in the Middle East and terrorist threats.

A statement from Barzani's residence stated that the meetingwas on the sidelines of the Fifth Conference on Security and Peace held at the AmericanUniversity of Kurdistan in Duhok.

During the meeting, they “exchanged views on the latestdevelopments and challenges facing the Middle East, particularly addressingterrorist threats and measures to strengthen peace and security in the region.”