Gold stabilizes in Baghdad, inches higher in Erbil

2024-11-24 12:45:28 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, gold prices, both foreign and Iraqi, remained stable in the local markets of Baghdad, while they increased in Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News Agency survey, gold prices in the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad registered a selling price of 569,000 IQD for one mithqal (approximately five grams) of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, with a buying price of 565,000 IQD.

The selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold was 529,000 IQD, with a buying price of 525,000 IQD. In local gold shops, the selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 570,000 and 580,000 IQD, while the selling price for one mithqal of Iraqi gold ranged between 530,000 and 540,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price for 24-carat gold was 665,000 IQD per mithqal, 22-carat gold sold for 610,000 IQD, 21-carat gold sold for 583,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold sold for 500,000 IQD.