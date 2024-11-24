PM Barzani, Turkiye’s former PM discuss strengthening ties between Erbil and Ankara

2024-11-24 18:40:30 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/Kurdistan’s Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met, on Sunday, the former TurkishPrime Minister, and head of Future Party, Ahmet Davutoglu.

According toBarzani’s media office, the discussion focused “on strengthening ties betweenTurkiye and the Kurdistan Region and addressing recent developments in Iraq andthe broader region.”

The Kurdish primeminister expressed the Kurdistan Region’s desire to enhance relations with Turkiyeacross various sectors, while Davutoglu stressed “the significant role of theKurdistan Region,” calling for stronger ties between the two countries.

The meetingwas also attended by the Turkish Consul General in Erbil, Erman Topcu.