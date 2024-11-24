Kurdistan Asayish dismantles

2024-11-24 20:50:29 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Kurdistan Region's Asayish Directorateannounced the dismantling of a "dangerous" ISIS network tied to theso-called "Wilayat Kurdistan," avenging the “martyrs of Qaradagh andShwan” who fell during security operations.

In a statement, the directorate revealed, “The operations, based onprecise intelligence and thorough investigations from August 9 to 22, wereconducted under the authorization of the Asayish Investigative Judge.”

The campaigns were coordinated with the General Directorate ofCounter-Terrorism, Kurdistan Commando Forces, the Iraqi National Security Service,and supported by Iraqi Air Force jets.

The operations targeted multiple areas, including Al-Sulaymaniyah,Kirkuk, Halabja, Rana, Shahrizor, as well as Qaradagh, Sangaw, Zambar, Surda? mountains,and areas near Chamchamal and Taqtaq.Efforts led to the dismantling of ISIS elements plotting “significant threats,”the directorate affirmed.

Network Goals

The directorate explained that the network aimed to:

-Strengthen links between itssleeper cells in Kurdistan, Iraq, and “terrorists” in Turkiye and Iran.

-Execute attacks in the region.

-Set up fake checkpoints usingmilitary uniforms.

-Kidnap traders to fund operations.

-Target security institutions,officials, and military bases.

Losses and Achievements

The operations resulted in the deaths of three Asayish members:Honar Talib, Shamal Mahmoud (Al-Sulaymaniyah Asayish Directorate), and MohammedRashid Qadir (Operations Directorate), along with injuries to three members ofthe Iraqi National Security.

On the operational side, security forces killed five ISISmilitants, arrested 14 others, seized large quantities of weapons, explosivebelts, and thermal military scopes, and destroyed the network’s bases.

Rehabilitation of Detainees

As part of a “qualitative” security campaign in the Shahrizor area,the directorate indicated that it had arrested several suspects. “Afterconducting investigations, we successfully rehabilitated them and reunited themwith their families, as part of an approach focused on protecting the countryand its citizens,” it confirmed.

The directorate considered these operations as “a sign of the Asayish’s commitment tomaintaining security and stability in the Kurdistan Region and addressing anyterrorist threats to citizens' safety.”