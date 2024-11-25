Investment Opportunity: Al-Mutanabbi New City

2024-11-25 06:20:29 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's National Investment Commission (NIC), in collaboration with the Ministry of Construction, Housing, and Public Municipalities, invites investment proposals for: the new Al-Mutanabbi City in Wasit Governorate This project spans 5,000 dunams and offers five investment opportunities (5x 1000 donums). Interested investors must purchase the investment portfolio for 30 million Iraqi dinars […]

