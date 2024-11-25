Kurdistan’s population tops 6M, oldest aged 126: Planning Ministry

2024-11-25 14:35:29 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Region'spopulation has exceeded 6 million people, the Ministry of Planning in theKurdistan Regional Government announced on Monday.

Speaking at a press conference, theMinister of Planning, Dara Rashid, stated, “According to the preliminaryresults of the population census, 6,370,668 people (excluding those living indisputed areas) reside in the Kurdistan Region, with 84% living in urban areasand 16% in rural areas.”

“There are 2,028,000 housing unitsin the Region,” he added. “The male population is 3,200,506, while the femalepopulation stands at 3,170,162, with males making up 50.4% and females 49.6% ofthe total population.”

Rashid also noted that 4.4% of theKurdistan Region's population is over 65 years old, with the oldest person being126 years old.

Earlier today, Iraqi Prime MinisterMohammed Shia Al-Sudani announced that Iraq's population has reached45,407,495, including foreigners and refugees, with 7,898,588 families. Ofthis, 50.1% are males (22,784,062) and 49.8% are females (22,623,833). Householdsheaded by women make up 11.33%, while those headed by men account for 88.67%.The country has 8,037,221 housing units, 92.1% of which are houses, 6.6% areapartments, and 0.4% are mud houses. Additionally, 36.1% of the population isunder the working age of 15, while 3.7% is above the working age of 65.