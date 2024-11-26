USAID Pledges $20m for Water and Sanitation in Iraq

2024-11-26 04:30:51 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The US Agency for International Development (USAID) has announced a $20 million investment over four years to enhance water and sanitation services in Iraq, benefiting 2.5 million people across five governorates: Maysan [Missan], Diwaniyah, Ninewa, Baghdad, and Erbil. Implemented by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) under the Government of Iraq's leadership, […]

