Iraq Inaugurates 790 New Schools; More to be Built

2024-11-26 04:30:51 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani has officially opened 790 model schools across Iraq via video conference, part of the 1,000-school project under the China-Iraq agreement. With modern designs, these schools aim to reduce overcrowding and eliminate triple-year classes. The remaining 210 schools are expected to be completed within two months. Contracts for […]

