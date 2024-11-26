Iraq News Now

HomeIraq Business NewsPolitical › Russian Ministers discuss Energy and AI with Iraqi PM

Russian Ministers discuss Energy and AI with Iraqi PM

Russian Ministers discuss Energy and AI with Iraqi PM
Russian Ministers discuss Energy and AI with Iraqi PM
2024-11-26 15:40:45 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. A high-level Russian delegation visited Iraq today (Tuesday), meeting with Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani. Delegates included: Alexander Novak, Russian Deputy Prime Minister; Sergei Tsivilev, Russian Energy Minister; Mikhail Bogdanov, Russian Presidential Envoy to the Middle East and North Africa; Pavel Sorokin, Russia's First Deputy Minister of Energy. Discussions focussed on, "energy, […]

The post Russian Ministers discuss Energy and AI with Iraqi PM first appeared on Iraq Business News.

Continue following on Iraq Business News