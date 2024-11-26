Russian Ministers discuss Energy and AI with Iraqi PM

2024-11-26 15:40:45 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. A high-level Russian delegation visited Iraq today (Tuesday), meeting with Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani. Delegates included: Alexander Novak, Russian Deputy Prime Minister; Sergei Tsivilev, Russian Energy Minister; Mikhail Bogdanov, Russian Presidential Envoy to the Middle East and North Africa; Pavel Sorokin, Russia's First Deputy Minister of Energy. Discussions focussed on, "energy, […]

