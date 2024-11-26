Iraq exports over 100M barrels of oil in a single month

2024-11-26 16:30:30 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq exported more than100 million barrels of crude oil in October, the Ministry of Oil announced onTuesday.

The ministry stated that total crudeoil exports for October, based on final statistics from Iraq's State OilMarketing Organization (SOMO), reached 103,145,225 barrels.

"Exports from central andsouthern Iraq's oil fields totaled 102,302,862 barrels, along with 524,356barrels from the Qayyarah field, with 318,007 barrels sent to Jordan,” it explained.

The ministry further affirmed itscommitment to transparency by sharing monthly updates on export operations withthe public.

Notably, Iraq, OPEC's second-largestproducer, relies on oil exports for more than 92% of its state budget,exporting 60% of its crude oil to Asia, 25% to Europe, and 15% to the US.