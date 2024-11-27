Steve McQueen photography exhibition offers fresh take on history of protest in Britain

2024-11-27 09:20:04 - From: The Guardian

Director showcases images of the suffragettes, Kinder Scout trespasses and anti-fascist protests in London

After retelling the story of the Blitz from a new angle, Steve McQueen’s next project is an alternative photographic history of protest and campaigning in Britain, spanning a century from the suffragettes to the Iraq war protests.

Resistance will open at Margate’s Turner Contemporary in February 2025, which the gallery’s director said would show how “photography has really acted as a kind of catalyst for change” in the UK.

