Basrah crude prices drop despite steady global oil markets

2024-11-27 11:35:31 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Basrah crude declined, as global oil marketsremained stable.

Basrah Heavy fell by $1.33 to $68.5 per barrel, while Basrah Mediumdropped by $1.33 to $71.20 per barrel.

The global oil market held steady as traders assessed the potential impactof a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon, which could ease regionaltensions but remains under scrutiny.

By 04:15 GMT, Brent crude futures rose 5 cents to $72.86 a barrel, andUS WTI crude futures increased by 3 cents to $68.80 a barrel.

