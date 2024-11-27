Counter-terrorism police arrest six in London raids connected to PKK

2024-11-27 14:20:04 - From: The Guardian

Kurdish Community Centre in Haringey among properties being searched by officers investigating banned group

Six people have been arrested by counter-terrorism police as part of an investigation into the banned Kurdistan Workers’ party, known as the PKK.

Four men, aged 23, 27, 56 and 62, and two women, aged 31 and 59, were arrested at separate addresses during dawn raids in London on Wednesday and remain in custody, the Metropolitan police said.

Continue reading...