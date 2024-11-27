Turkiye to spend $19.9bn on Development Road Project

2024-11-27 16:05:32 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Turkish Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu (pictured) has reportedly said that the Turkish leg of the Development Road Project, connecting Asia and Europe through Turkey and Iraq, will cost $19.9 billion. Anadolu Agency quotes him as saying that the railway component will amount to $17.9 billion, and involve the construction of 1,028 miles […]

