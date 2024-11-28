BP to begin major oilfield development in Kirkuk by early 2025

2024-11-28 00:06:17 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ British energy giant BP is set to launch a majordevelopment project in Kirkuk's oil and gas sector, focusing on the North OilCompany and surrounding fields, starting in early 2025, Kirkuk Governorrevealed on Wednesday.

Governor Rebwar Taha described, in a press conference, the initiative as a "crucial step"for the province’s economic and energy future. "BP's involvement willbring substantial financial benefits and job opportunities for our youth,… Currently,96% of the workforce in BP's Rumaila field operations in Basra are Iraqis. Weaim to replicate that success here in Kirkuk."

The governor confirmed the provincial government’s full support for theproject, calling it "the first major investment in years." He added,"We need this initiative to advance oilfield development and provideopportunities for our people."

Negotiations and Preparations Underway

Earlier today, a BP delegation arrived in Kirkuk to finalize agreementswith NOC officials. A senior company source confirmed discussions includeddetailed plans for surveys, preparations for oil wells, and a scheduled meetingwith Governor Taha to discuss project timelines.

The collaboration follows a memorandum of understanding signed on August1, overseen by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani. The agreement outlinesBP’s role in modernizing Kirkuk’s oilfields, with a focus on increasing outputand implementing advanced extraction technologies.

BP’s preliminary plan includes three-dimensional seismic studies tooptimize reservoir efficiency and detailed upgrades to production facilities.The NOC has already begun work to enhance output, including pipeline repairs atShoraw station, well connections in Bai Hassan, and a comprehensive drillingand reclamation strategy.

BP will work closely with Iraq's Ministry of Oil to rehabilitate andexpand production in key fields, including Baba and Avanah domes and threeadjacent fields—Bai Hassan, Jambur, and Khabbaz—operated by the state-run NorthOil Company (NOC). The agreement may later include additional fields,highlighting Kirkuk’s strategic importance in Iraq’s energy sector.

Economic and Strategic Impact

Economic expert Abbas Al-Ali noted that Kirkuk’s oilfields currentlyproduce approximately 325,000 barrels per day (bpd), with the project targetinga doubling of output to 650,000 bpd.

"This partnership aims to maximize Kirkuk’s vast oil potential,which includes an estimated nine billion barrels of recoverable reserves,"Al-Ali said.