Counter-terrorism police arrest seven in London raids connected to PKK

2024-11-28 00:20:04 - From: The Guardian

Kurdish Community Centre in Haringey among properties being searched by officers investigating banned group

UK-based Kurdish advocacy groups have condemned the arrest of seven people by counter-terrorism police in London as part of an investigation into the banned Kurdistan Workers’ party, known as the PKK.

Four men aged 23, 27, 56 and 62, and two women aged 31 and 59, were arrested at separate addresses during dawn raids in the capital on Wednesday and remain in custody, the Metropolitan police said. A 31-year-old man was arrested Wednesday afternoon in west London. All are yet to be charged.

