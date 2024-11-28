Iraq Signs MoUs for Tourism Development

2024-11-28 04:35:32 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani met with Bandar bin Fahd Al-Fuhaid, President of the Arab Tourism Organization (ATO), to discuss strategies for advancing Iraq's tourism sector. The meeting culminated in the signing of two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the Ministry of Culture, Tourism, and Antiquities and the International Development Bank for […]

