UK signs deal with Iraq to tackle people smugglers in Europe

2024-11-28 22:00:05 - From: The Guardian

Yvette Cooper says deal means cooperation with Iraqi security forces and faster return of refused asylum seekers

Keir Starmer’s government has signed a deal with Iraq to tackle people smugglers across Europe as new figures showed that net migration to the UK hit a record high of nearly a million in a period covering Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak’s tenures as prime minister

The agreement will mean close cooperation with Iraqi intelligence and police to tackle organised crime networks, a faster return of refused asylum seekers and the formation of a new taskforce, according to the home secretary, Yvette Cooper.

