A short history of the ancient Lebanese villages destroyed by Israel

Soon after Israel launched its ground invasion of Lebanon in October, videos began to emerge of soldiers blowing up entire Lebanese villages in the south, leaving their heritage sites and homes in ruins.

Many of these villages already suffered extensive damage from Israeli bombardment, which began a year earlier when Hezbollah opened a “support front” in solidarity with its Hamas allies in the Gaza Strip.

On Wednesday morning, a ceasefire was finally agreed between Hezbollah, Israel and the Lebanese government.

Hundreds of thousands of displaced Lebanese were able to return to the homes they were forced to flee from.

Yet in the deep south, Israeli troops continued to occupy villages they had laid waste to, firing at civilians trying to reach their homes. Below are profiles of four villages Israel has destroyed.

Yaroun

Located around 780 meters above sea level in the Bint Jbeil district, the village of Yaroun overlooks the Blue Line, Lebanon’s de-facto border with Israel.

Yaroun’s name allegedly has Canaanite origins. Standing on a hill, the village is believed to be referred to in the Old Testament as Yar’oun, meaning the high place that overlooks other locations.

Another meaning, suggested by late Lebanese writer Anis Fraiha, an expert on traditional village life, is horror and fear.

Yaroun was the scene of a famous battle in 1781 pitting Sheikh Nassif Nassar, a prominent leader in Jabal Amel, as southern Lebanon is also known, against the army of Acre-based Ottoman commander Ahmad Pasha al-Jazzar.

Israeli destruction of Yaroun in southern Lebanon

Drag the button to see the devastation

Nassar, who was killed during the battle, is believed to have fallen from his horse on a rock, which is one of Yaroun’s landmarks today. Recent Israeli bombardment has destroyed the village’s Nassif Nassar Hall, which was soon to be inaugurated.

Inhabited by Muslims and Christians, the village was occupied by the Israeli military between 1982 and 2000, and has been attacked by Israel several times since the 1970s.

Historically, Yaroun’s villagers relied on tobacco, olive trees and raising cattle to earn a living. But Israeli attacks and the chronic underdevelopment that plagued the village - like most of Lebanon’s peripheral areas - has prompted the bulk of Yaroun’s residents to seek a better life through emigration. While more than 12,000 Lebanese are recorded as originating in Yaroun, some 80 percent are expatriates living abroad.

The majority of Yaroun’s emigrants are residents of the United States, Australia and Panama, as well as other Latin American countries. Returning with fortunes from abroad, many Yarounis built luxurious villas and mansions that lined many of the village’s streets, earning it the name of “Switzerland of the South”.

Mhaibib

Situated on a spectacular hill with breathtaking views, the Marjayoun district village of Mhaibib enjoys a moderate climate in all seasons.

Mhaibib is famously the location of the shrine of Prophet Benjamin, where it is believed the son of Jacob was buried, which is over 2,100 years old.

Born after his brother, the Prophet Joseph, went missing, Jacob is believed to have governed the area where the village is located today.

The ancient figure, known locally as al-Habeeb Benyameen (Beloved Benjamin), is thought to have given Mhaibib its name.

The shrine was recently renovated and equipped with a room for prayers. It received visitors from Iran, Iraq, Syria, India and Pakistan.