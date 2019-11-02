Iraq’s parliamentary system ‘a failure,’ Iranian-backed militia leader says

2019/11/02 | 22:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraq’s parliamentary system is “a failure,” said the leader of an Iranian-backed militia on Friday, calling for changes to the country’s system of governance as a new wave of violence-ridden anti-corruption protests continued across the nation for a second week.
Amid the ongoing unrest, “we see the real solution is the need to re-draft the political process under the roof of the constitution and through fundamental constitutional amendments,” said Hadi al-Amiri, the head of the Badr Organization militia and the Fatih Coalition in parliament.
The statement comes amid widespread demonstrations in Iraq’s central and southern provinces that have resulted in the deaths of upwards of 250 people and thousands of injuries. One of the leading causes of death has been direct headshots by tear gas canisters fired by riot police.
Participants in October's deadly and Iraqi-wide demonstrations—which saw two weeks of pause midway through the month—have called for an end to the economic woes of the public and a complete governmental overhaul amid shortages of public services, high rates of unemployment, and chronic institutional corruption in the oil-rich nation.
Lamenting what they perceived to be intervention by foreign countries—namely Iran—in Iraq’s internal affairs and governance, protesters have, on multiple occasions, stormed or burned the offices of several political parties seen publicly as proxies for Tehran.
Subsequent shootings carried out by security guards stationed at those buildings have led to dozens of deaths in a number of cities. The Iran-allied Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a conglomerate paramilitary force, reportedly deployed snipers in apparent attempts to deter protests, killing multiple demonstrators including those who had already fled protest venues into sidestreets.
Tehran-backed militias in Iraq gained significant influence during the fight against the Islamic State, with a number of those affiliated to them receiving lucrative government contracts and other business in provinces they helped liberate from the terrorist organization. Locals have consistently alleged human rights abuses and widespread corruption among officials in these areas.
Iraq’s national legislative elections in May 2018 saw the political wings of these militia groups taking a significant number of seats, with a bloc they spearheaded having close to half the number of seats in parliament.
Their rival was an alliance led by self-described nationalist and anti-foreign influence cleric Muqtada al-Sadr. Months of negotiations after the vote did not lead to a consensus on who would form a government. In the end, Sadr and Amiri compromised on a candidate, Adil Abdul Mahdi, to take the premiership and form a unity government.
Amiri himself, however, was a candidate for the post of prime minister. He, along with other militia commanders such as Qais Khazali, the commander of the Asaib Ahl al-Haq militia, have long criticized the parliamentary system and called for a presidential one.
The two rival leaders recently seemed to agree to depose Abdul Mahdi as the national chaos continued with no end in sight, but Iranian military commander Qassim Soleimani was reportedly in Baghdad last week to prevent such a move.
“The parliamentary system has proved a failure and is no longer useful,” Amiri added. “It has to be adjusted to another system that suits our situation.”
Editing by John J. Catherine
