Basra crude records weekly losses amid fluctuating global oil prices

2024-11-30 09:50:28 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Basrah crude oil prices experienced weekly losses, impactedby global market fluctuations, which also saw declines in both weekly andmonthly prices.

Basra Heavy crude closed Friday's session up 78 cents at $68.50 perbarrel, but posted weekly losses of $1.29, or 1.14%.

Meanwhile, Basra Medium crude closed up 78 cents at $71.65 per barrel,but recorded weekly losses of $1.21, or 1.9%.

Brent crude fell 34 cents, or 0.46%, to settle at $72.94 a barrel. USWest Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 72 cents, or 1.05%, to settle at$68, from the last close before Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday.