Kurdistan Parliament announces agenda for its first session

2024-11-30 15:15:28 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Parliament has released the agenda for itsinaugural session of the sixth legislative term, scheduled for Monday, December2.

“The session will commence at 11:00 a.m. and will be presided over bythe oldest elected member of parliament, who will take the constitutional oathand oversee the session's proceedings.” The Parliament explained.

The final item on the agenda includes the swearing-in of all electedmembers for the new parliamentary term under the supervision of the interimspeaker.

The parliamentary office has confirmed that all preparations for thesession have been completed.

The session follows a regional decree issued by Kurdistan RegionPresident Nechirvan Barzani, calling for the parliament to convene after the100-seat legislature was elected last October.