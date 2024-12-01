2024-12-01 04:10:31 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani met on Friday with a delegation from Consultrans, a Madrid-based company specialising in railway projects; Consultrans is part of the Imathia Group. The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of Spanish companies investing in Iraq, highlighting the confidence Iraqi authorities have in Spanish firms, as reflected in […]

The post Spanish Rail Company to Expand Operations in Iraq? first appeared on Iraq Business News.