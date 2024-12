Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani Chairs Emergency Meeting of the Ministerial Council for National Security

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani Chairs Emergency Meeting of the Ministerial Council for National Security

2024-12-01 21:30:27 - From: Iraqi News Agency

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani Chairs Emergency Meeting of the Ministerial Council for National Security