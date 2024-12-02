Iraqi Private Banking Sector Sees Growth in Deposits

2024-12-02 06:11:26 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Private Banks League (IPBL) has reported a significant rise in banking sector deposits over the past two years, crediting the government's focus on digital transformation and electronic payment systems. However, IPBL Executive Director Ali Tariq told the state-run Iraqi News Agency (INA) that 75% of Iraq's money supply remains outside […]

