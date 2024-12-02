UK signs deals with Iraq aimed at curbing irregular immigration

2024-12-02 07:00:22 - From: Arab News

LONDON: The UK government said Thursday it had struck a “world-first security agreement” and other cooperation deals with Iraq to target people-smuggling gangs and strengthen its border security. Interior minister Yvette Cooper said the pacts sent “a clear signal to the criminal smuggling gangs that we are determined to work across the globe to go after them.” They follow a visit this week by Cooper to Iraq and its autonomous Kurdistan region, when she met federal and regional government officials.