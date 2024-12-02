Iran-backed Iraqi militias join fight in Syria after militants seize Aleppo

2024-12-02 17:00:04 - From: The Guardian

Bashar al-Assad meets with regional partners to discuss plans to de-escalate civil war after sudden insurgency

Iranian-backed Iraqi militias crossed into eastern Syria overnight in an attempt to shore up struggling forces loyal to Damascus, battling an insurgency that has swept much of the country’s north-west as Islamist militants seized control of Aleppo.

An officer with the Syrian army told Reuters that the Iraqi militia forces crossing the border were “fresh reinforcements being sent to aid our comrades on the frontlines in the north”.

