Home › Iraq News › When Weather Disasters Hits Your Call Center, You Need NTI@Home in Your Corner Providing a Remote Agent Solution

When Weather Disasters Hits Your Call Center, You Need NTI@Home in Your Corner Providing a Remote Agent Solution

2019/11/05 | 03:15



When Weather Disasters Hits Your Call Center, You Need NTI@Home in Your Corner Providing a Remote Agent Solution - World News Report - EIN News







































































































































































































Trusted News Since 1995







A service for global professionals



·



Tuesday, November 5, 2019







·



501,188,928



Articles











·



3+ Million Readers



























News Monitoring and Press Release Distribution Tools















News Topics















Newsletters























Press Releases















Events & Conferences























RSS Feeds















Other Services























Questions?



















































































































(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-When Weather Disasters Hits Your Call Center, You Need NTI@Home in Your Corner Providing a Remote Agent Solution - World News Report - EIN NewsTrusted News Since 1995A service for global professionalsTuesday, November 5, 2019501,188,928Articles3+ Million ReadersNews Monitoring and Press Release Distribution ToolsNews TopicsNewslettersPress ReleasesEvents & ConferencesRSS FeedsOther ServicesQuestions?