Basrah crudes drop more than $1

2024-12-03 10:50:30 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Basrah crude oil prices edged lower, mirroringthe global oil prices.

Basrah Heavy crude decreased by $1.60 to $67.44 per barrel, and BasrahMedium crude by $1.6, reaching $70.59 per barrel.

Globally, oil prices remained steady on Tuesday, fluctuating within atight range as traders anticipated the outcome of an upcoming OPEC+ meetinglater this week.

By 0404 GMT, Brent crude futures edged up 14 cents, or 0.19%, to $71.97a barrel, following a marginal 1-cent decline in the prior session.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 8 cents, or 0.12%, to $68.18a barrel, building on a modest 10-cent gain from Monday’s close.