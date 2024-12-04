Kurdish President Barzani with new UAE ambassador: Syria situation on the table

2024-12-04 15:15:29 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, thePresident of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, met with the new UAEAmbassador to Iraq, Abdulla Matar Al-Mazrouei.

According to a statement from theKurdistan Region Presidency, Barzani emphasized the Region's full support forthe success of the ambassador’s mission.

President Barzani conveyed hisgreetings to the UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and thanked hiscountry for its “continued support of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.”

For his part, the ambassadorextended the UAE President's greetings to Barzani, praising “the strongrelations between the UAE and Iraq, particularly with the Kurdistan Region.”

The two sides discussed expandingcooperation in various fields and exchanged views on the latest developments,particularly the situation in Syria, and other issues of mutual interest.