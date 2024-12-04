Kurdish leader Barzani lauds UAE leadership's

2024-12-04 21:15:28 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani praised the "rationality and wisdom" of the UAE leadership, commending their dedication to the nation's development, during a meeting with Abdullah Matar Al-Mazrouei, the new UAE Ambassador to Iraq, on Wednesday.

In a statement issued by Barzani’s office, it was revealed that "the meeting took place at his Saladin residence in Erbil. The ambassador expressed his pleasure at visiting the Kurdistan Region and meeting with Barzani."

"Al-Mazrouei conveyed greetings from UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and lauded the Kurdistan Region’s leadership and institutions for their role in fostering stability, development, and reconstruction."

"Barzani warmly welcomed the ambassador, wishing him success in his mission," the statement continued, adding, "He highlighted the UAE's exemplary leadership and its dedication to progress, describing it as a model to follow."

The Kurdish leader also emphasized the strong ties between the people of Kurdistan and the UAE, expressing his hope for further deepening the bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two sides.