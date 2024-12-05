Iraq's imports increase in 2024, Central Bank reports

Iraq News Now

2024-12-05 11:25:29 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/Iraq's imports climbed significantly in 2024, according to a report bythe Central Bank of Iraq.

The bank's economic report revealed that thecountry's imports surged by 158.1% in the first quarter of 2024 compared to thesame period last year.

The report also showed a 32% rise in importsfrom Turkiye during the first quarter of 2024, placing it as the second-largestexporter of fruits and vegetables to Iraq.

Additionally, capital goods imports saw amassive increase of 294.7%, while consumer goods imports rose by 93%.

On the other hand, imports of petroleum productsdecreased by 8.1%, and imports related to government supplies and printing fellsharply by 93.7% and 81.3%, respectively.

