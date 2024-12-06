OPEC+ Reviews Oil Production Targets

2024-12-06 05:10:30 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. On Thursday, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman held a virtual meeting on the sidelines of the 38th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting (ONOMM). Objective: Reinforce precautionary efforts. Support stability and balance in the global oil markets. Key Decisions: Extension of April 2023 Adjustments: Adjustment Volume: […]

