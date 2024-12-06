2024-12-06 05:10:30 - From: Iraq Business News

From Mosul Space. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News. Innovative Ideas for Sustainable Housing Showcased at BEIT Green Home Hackathon The BEIT Green Home Hackathon, held on November 6th, 9th, and 10th, brought together 35 architects, engineers, students, and entrepreneurs at Mosul […]

The post Hackathon: Innovative Ideas for Sustainable Housing first appeared on Iraq Business News.