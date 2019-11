Iraq: Displacement movements from Syria - Weekly update #2: 31 October - 6 November 2019

2019/11/07 | 19:30

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Source: International Organization for MigrationCountry: Iraq, Syrian Arab RepublicHighlight46% of the individuals are under the age of 18. 16% of them are unaccompanied.56% are adults accompanied by children. Of these, 42% are travelling with three or more children.28% of adults are travelling without families, and of these, 88% are males.