Iraq's North Oil Company rehabilitates key gas station after over 10 years

2024-12-06 12:05:28 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/Iraq's North Oil Company (NOC) announced, on Friday, that it has successfullyrehabilitated and restarted one of the company's most important gas plants,which had been out of service for over 10 years.

A sourcefrom NOC told Shafaq News that the company’s engineering teams carried out therehabilitation of a new 14,000-barrel storage tank at the Sarlo gas separation plant.

“Therehabilitation work included cleaning and scraping the interior of the tank,completing all necessary pipe connections, and reconfiguring the flare systemlinked to the new tank. Some pipes were replaced due to rust and wear caused byprolonged disuse, with the required materials procured for the repairs.” The sourceexplained.

The stationis expected to be operational within the next two days, marking its return toservice after being idle since 2014.

In additionto the gas station rehabilitation, the company has also reactivated 16 oilwells in the Bai Hassan field, as part of broader efforts to upgrade existingfacilities and increase production capacity.

The reactivationprocess included wells 94, 55, 137, 69, 190, 60, 58, 149, 146, 97, 36, 18, and63, within the Dawood Kirkah Culmination of the Bai Hassan oil field. Thecompany also completed the connection of a 4,500-meter pipeline from well 198to the central station.

As part ofits ongoing efforts to support the long-term sustainability of the field, NOCconstructed three concrete and steel crossings in rugged and undulating areas,built to international standards, to facilitate increased crude oil production.