Syrian insurgents capture central city of Hama in severe setback to the Syrian president

2024-12-06 15:00:04 - From: France 24

Syrian insurgents entered the central city of Hama on Thursday after days of intense clashes with government forces as they push forward with their week-long offensive that has brought large parts of Syria under their control. The Syrian army said it has withdrawn from Hama, which is 200 km north of the capital, marking another setback for President Bashar al Assad, days after losing Aleppo. FRANCE 24's Emerald Maxwell reports.