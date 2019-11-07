Iraqi Troops Open Live Fire on Baghdad Protesters

2019/11/07 | 22:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- As anti-government protests move into a second month and both sides have hardened their positions, forces battling demonstrators in the streets of Baghdad have resorted to the use of live fire. Demonstrators targeted one of the bridges over the Tigris river and government forces prevented their progress by a live-fire response. Eye witnesses reported seeing some injuries, but there has been no definitive report of any deaths. Amnesty International is accusing Iraqi soldiers of using tear gas cannisters as ammunition against protesters. Three doctors and a female paramedic have been kidnapped from Tahrir Square.