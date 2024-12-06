Islamist rebels seek to assure Christians in Syria's Aleppo

2024-12-06 17:00:02 - From: Al monitor

At a church in Syria's Aleppo, Christian worshippers attended mass days after their city came under the control of Islamist-led rebel forces who have sought to allay residents' concerns over their nascent rule.

"Despite the circumstances in Aleppo, we made sure to celebrate Saint Barbara's feast as we do every year," said 60-year-old Therese Kalaghasi.

"We pray for peace in our country," she said during mass at the Armenian Catholic Saint Barbara Church in the predominantly Christian district of Sulamaniyeh.